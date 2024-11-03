Portsmouth City Council website now working following cyber attack

The Portsmouth City Council is back up and running after being the target of a cyber attack.

The council previously said: “Portsmouth is one of a number of local authorities across the UK to be affected by a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS)attackby a group named NoName057(16).

The Civic Offices in the Guildhall Square, Portsmouth

“The attack is bombarding the council's website with an unmanageable amount of visits, meaning it is not operating properly for others trying to use it.

“No other council systems are affected, however the website may be affected for an unknown period.”