Portsmouth City Council website now working following cyber attack

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 13:01 BST
The Portsmouth City Council is back up and running after being the target of a cyber attack.

On Friday, November 1, the council confirmed that its website was the target of a cyber attack which resulted in issues for residents accessing the site.

The council previously said: “Portsmouth is one of a number of local authorities across the UK to be affected by a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS)attackby a group named NoName057(16).

The Civic Offices in the Guildhall Square, Portsmouth

“The attack is bombarding the council's website with an unmanageable amount of visits, meaning it is not operating properly for others trying to use it.

“No other council systems are affected, however the website may be affected for an unknown period.”

The website was still affected by the attack yesterday (November 2) but it has since been fixed with enhanced security to prevent robots from accessing the site.

