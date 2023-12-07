Congestion is building on the A3 in the Cosham area, and commutes will take longer than planned with delays of up to 50 minutes from Purbrook through to Portsmouth reported.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

It is thought than the delays have been caused as many drivers try to avoid major delays on the A3(M). There are tailbacks along the A27 eastbound and up to the A3(M) leading from Eastern Road, as a result of the burst sewer yesterday (December 6) which has seen a land closed southbound. There was also an accident on the A27 near Cosham/Portsbridge Roundabout creating delays.