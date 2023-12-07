Portsmouth drivers disrupted on A3 as 50 minute delays expected amid heavy traffic
and live on Freeview channel 276
Congestion is building on the A3 in the Cosham area, and commutes will take longer than planned with delays of up to 50 minutes from Purbrook through to Portsmouth reported.
NOW READ: Child hit by van and injured
Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “A3 #Purbrook/#Cosham - Approx. 50 mins delay southbound on London Rd between Milk Ln and Spur Rd Rbt.”
It is thought than the delays have been caused as many drivers try to avoid major delays on the A3(M). There are tailbacks along the A27 eastbound and up to the A3(M) leading from Eastern Road, as a result of the burst sewer yesterday (December 6) which has seen a land closed southbound. There was also an accident on the A27 near Cosham/Portsbridge Roundabout creating delays.