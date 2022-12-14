Craig Sadler and Stu Vince, who have both served as firefighters in Cosham, have teamed up as Minds Matter for the annual Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, which has been described as ‘the world’s toughest row’. They are competing against 42 other teams from around the world and hope to make the crossing in 37 days.

The pair set off from La Gomera in the Canary Islands at 11:15am on Monday, December 12 and are hoping to raise £50000 undertaking the herculean voyage. Money raised will go to Solent Mind, which offers advice, information and support to those suffering and The Firefighters Charity, which supports members of the fire service community.

Craig and Stu from mind Matters

White watch manager Craig Sadler is based at Cosham and Waterlooville Fire Stations while Stu Vince currently works at Redbridge Fire Station, but has previously worked in Cosham.

Those competing in the challenge must overcome sleep deprivation, 20ft waves, salt sores, huge calorie deficits, hallucinations, minimal shelter and homesickness – particularly on Christmas Day.

In a video update posted to Twitter via satellite a day into the challenge, Stu said: ‘It is really tough going at the minute – very hot, quite big swells as well. We’ve just got to punch through this for about four days and then we can turn west and hopefully pick up those lovely trade winds.’

The Hampshire firefighters will row in alternating two hour stints aboard their boat ‘Patience’. The vessel is equipped with solar panels, 700,000 calories in food rations and a ‘water maker’ which will provide 20 litres of water per day. If all goes to plan, they will reach Nelson’s Dockyard in Antigua and Barbuda on Wednesday, January 18 next year.

Stu and Craig are trained mental health first aiders and have both previously experienced mental health struggles. According to the Mind Matters campaign website, they have faced ‘the tragic loss of colleagues, the regular pressures of making life and death decisions and attending dangerous incidents on a daily basis.’