A NUMBER of stores are closed at a shopping centre in Portsmouth due to ‘technical issues’.

Gunwharf Quays announced that Coach, The North Face and Sunglass Hut will be shut until at least 6pm this evening.

In a statement on Twitter, the outlet’s official account wrote: ‘Unfortunately, due to a technical issue, our Coach, The North Face & Sunglass Hut stores will be unable to open.

‘We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.’

In an update published on social media at around 2.30pm, Gunwharf Quays said that the stores would be closed until ‘at least 6pm this evening’.

Gunwharf Quays has announced three stores are closed due to a 'technical issue'. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The shopping centre added: ‘We're working really hard to get these stores open for you as soon as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.’

The News has contacted Gunwharf Quays for further details about the ‘technical issue’ which is keeping the three stores closed.

