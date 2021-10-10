Portsmouth police outside Southsea flat after blaze broke out in ground floor
POLICE are outside a flat where firefighters tackled a blaze in Southsea last night.
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 9:14 am
Updated
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 10:17 am
Two fire engines and a fire officer were sent to a residential block in Crabbe Court.
A fire had started in the living room of a ground floor flat.
Read More
Read MoreHeartbreak as Gosport vandals damage memorial bench installed for two teenagers ...
The stop call came in at 1.11am.
Officers are going door to door this morning.
A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service fire investigation van is also in the street.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron