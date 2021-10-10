Portsmouth police outside Southsea flat after blaze broke out in ground floor

Two fire engines and a fire officer were sent to a residential block in Crabbe Court.

A fire had started in the living room of a ground floor flat.

Police in Crabbe Court, Southsea, Portsmouth on October 10 2021 after a fire in the early hour of the morning. Picture: Emily Turner

The stop call came in at 1.11am.

Officers are going door to door this morning.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service fire investigation van is also in the street.

