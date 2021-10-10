Portsmouth police outside Southsea flat after blaze broke out in ground floor

POLICE are outside a flat where firefighters tackled a blaze in Southsea last night.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 9:14 am
Updated Sunday, 10th October 2021, 10:17 am

Two fire engines and a fire officer were sent to a residential block in Crabbe Court.

A fire had started in the living room of a ground floor flat.

Read More

Read More
Heartbreak as Gosport vandals damage memorial bench installed for two teenagers ...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police in Crabbe Court, Southsea, Portsmouth on October 10 2021 after a fire in the early hour of the morning. Picture: Emily Turner

The stop call came in at 1.11am.

Officers are going door to door this morning.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service fire investigation van is also in the street.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Police in Crabbe Court, Southsea, Portsmouth on October 10 2021 after a fire in the early hour of the morning. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

We’ve reduced the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.

Police in Crabbe Court, Southsea, Portsmouth on October 10 2021 after a fire in the early hour of the morning. Picture: Stuart Vaizey
Police in Crabbe Court, Southsea, Portsmouth on October 10 2021 after a fire in the early hour of the morning. Picture: Stuart Vaizey
SouthseaPortsmouth