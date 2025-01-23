Portsmouth's public ceremony to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Portsmouth Guildhall

Portsmouth will commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day on Monday, 27 January, with a public flag-raising ceremony.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, open to all, will take place outside the Civic Centre in Guildhall Square at 9.15am.

Leading the ceremony, Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Jason Fazackarley, emphasised the importance of remembrance. He said: "The national Holocaust Memorial Day will remember the millions of Jewish people who were murdered by the Nazis during the Second World War, and those killed in subsequent genocides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year also marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration camp, as well as the 30th anniversary of the genocide in Bosnia.

"We hope the day can be an opportunity for people to come together, learn from the past, and take actions to make a better future for all."

To further mark the occasion, prominent city buildings, including the Guildhall, Spinnaker Tower, and the City Museum, will be illuminated in purple during the evening.