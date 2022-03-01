The blaze ignited in the property above The Hook in Warsash Road, Warsash, in the early hours of this morning.

Four crews of Hampshire firefighters were scrambled to tackle the blaze at the recently refurbished pub building, with emergency services called just after 4.30am.

One of the co-owners of the pub was alerted minutes later, at 5am, to the emergency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hook, formerly known as The Ship & Shovel, has recently been refurbished.

‘We didn't realise the extent of it until we got here,’ said Mo Toal told ITV News. ‘The main thing is, that both managers are safe and are very lucky.

‘It's devastating damage upstairs. The pub has been impacted by a lot of water damage, but we hope to open again as quickly as possible.’

Crews from Fareham, Portchester, St Mary's, and Hightown arrived at the scene to put out the blaze.

Crews from Fareham and Portchester were called to the blaze.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted at 5.18am: ‘We received a call at 0436hrs to a fire in a flat above a pub in Warsash, @Hightown56 @Fareham17 @StMarys54 @Portchester28 are all attending and tackling the fire.’

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus hose reel jets to tackle the fire, as well as the aerial ladder to strip tiles from the roof.

SEE ALSO: Gosport man treated for burns after fire breaks out in flat above a cafe

In a statement, Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: 'Crews from Fareham, Hightown, St Mary’s and Portchester were called to a fire in a flat above a pub in Warsash Road, Warsash, at just after 04:30 today (Tuesday 1 March).

‘Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to tackle the fire, as well as the aerial ladder to strip tiles from the roof.

‘The stop message was received at 07:18.

‘A re-inspection took place later in the morning and the cause of the fire was a tumble dryer.'

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue also confirmed that no one was injured.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron