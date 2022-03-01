Neighbourhoods officers have secured a partial closure order for the property at Martin Snape House, in Pavilion Way.

Magistrates were presented with evidence of suspected drug-related activity and anti-social behaviour at the address, during a court hearing in Portsmouth on February 22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Snape House in Pavilion Way, Gosport. Picture: Google Maps

This included numerous instances of poor behaviour, evidence of drug dealing, and intoxicated visitors attending the flat.

The court agreed that this activity had greatly impacted the lives of residents, and granted partial closure of the address for three months.

PC Aaron Sutton, from the Gosport east neighbourhoods policing team, said: ‘The behaviour of people using this address has been completely unacceptable, and has made residents’ lives a misery.

‘By taking the step to obtain a partial closure order, we can provide local people with reassurance that we will use any and all powers available to us to tackle anti-social behaviour and place sanctions on those who behave in this way.

Martin Snape House in Pavilion Way, Gosport. Picture: Google Maps

‘Any breaches of the order will be treated as criminal, and could result in those responsible being arrested and prosecuted.

‘We want to thank the local community for their help and patience as we addressed their concerns, and encourage anyone affected by anti-social behaviour to continue to report this to the police, the local council or their housing provider so it can be tackled.’

SEE ALSO: Havant man arrested after domestic incident

Under the order, nobody aside from the occupant of the address will be allowed to enter or remain at the address within a period of three months. If they do, they will be committing a criminal offence and will be liable for arrest.

Any breaches of the order could also see magistrates authorise a full closure at the address.

Police worked alongside housing provider, the Guinness Partnership, to achieve this outcome.

Anyone concerned about this sort of activity where they live should contact their neighbourhood policing team on 101 or contact police via their online reporting tool at hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/asb/asb/report-antisocial-behaviour.

For any complaints surrounding neighbours, ensure you make contact with your local housing officer. For noise complaints please contact your local council.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron