QA Hospital: Hampshire firefighters called to hospital in Cosham as fire breaks out in radiology department
Crews from four firestations were called to Queen Alexandra Hospital this afternoon after a fire broke out inside the building.
A QA Hospital spokesperson said: ‘We can confirm there was a small fire in an air conditioning unit in the radiology department at Queen Alexandra Hospital this afternoon. Fire extinguishers were used to put out the small fire, which was supported by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service. All outpatient appointments have been completed for the day and appointments tomorrow will run as scheduled.’
Engines from Cosham, Southsea, Havant and Waterlooville stations attended the scene after reports of a burning smell and the sounding of a fire alarm. Nobody was harmed furing the incident, which was over by 5.00pm.
A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service added: ‘At 16:18 this afternoon crews from Cosham, Southsea, Havant and Waterlooville were called to an incident at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth after reports of a smell of burning and an alarm sounding. Fire extinguishers were used to put out a small fire in the air conditioning unit of the radiology department. Tactical ventilation fans were used for smoke clearance and the incident was then handed over to hospital staff. The stop message came in at 16:55.’