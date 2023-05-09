A QA Hospital spokesperson said: ‘We can confirm there was a small fire in an air conditioning unit in the radiology department at Queen Alexandra Hospital this afternoon. Fire extinguishers were used to put out the small fire, which was supported by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service. All outpatient appointments have been completed for the day and appointments tomorrow will run as scheduled.’

Engines from Cosham, Southsea, Havant and Waterlooville stations attended the scene after reports of a burning smell and the sounding of a fire alarm. Nobody was harmed furing the incident, which was over by 5.00pm.

Fire crews were called to QA Hospital in Cosham on Saturday, May 9. Picture: Habibur Rahman