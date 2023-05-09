Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) reported that smoke could be seen drifting across the M27 and said the blaze was an accident. A spokesman said: ‘The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault within a kitchen appliance.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Firefighters battle ferocious Paulsgrove fire

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) has determined the cause of the fire in Bridges Avenue which destroyed a log cabin.

Firefighters returned to the address later that evening to conduct a reinspection and extinguish any remaining hotspots. The back garden cabin was occupied by Kim Swanson, who was looking after her mum who lives in the main house.

Not only was the outbuilding Kim’s home, it held great sentimental value as her late father built her a stables. Ms Swanson made her home out of the pre-existing structure, as well as adding to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Family create Just Giving page following Paulsgrove fire

Damage caused to the log cabin.

As previously reported in The News, Paul said: ‘She lost everything, she didn’t even have a spare pair of shoes so friends and family have rallied around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad