A recruitment agency will be taking on the 100km South Coast Ultra Challenge to raise money for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

Fourteen members of Astute People, a specialist energy recruitment agency based at Lakeside North Harbour, are preparing to tackle the 100km South Coast Ultra Challenge on Saturday, September 7, in a bid to raise £10,000 for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance (HIOWAA).

Matt Dickens, director at Astute People, said: "At Astute, we're committed not just to our professional roles but also to making a difference in the community.

“The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance is an incredible charity that provides life-saving critical care across the region.

“We’re proud to support them and are thankful to everyone who has contributed to our fundraising efforts.

“This challenge is a true test of endurance but knowing that we’re helping such a vital cause makes every step worthwhile."

The South Coast Ultra Challenge, which spans 100km from Eastbourne to Arundel, is known for its breathtaking views and tough terrain. Participants will start in Eastbourne, tackle the Seven Sisters cliffs, the South Downs Way, and finally finish in Arundel after completing the full 100km distance.

The Astute team, along with around 2,000 other adventurers, will receive full support throughout the journey, ensuring their focus remains on the task at hand – raising crucial funds for the HIOWAA.

Astute People selected Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance as their Charity of the Year following a company-wide vote, reflecting their commitment to supporting vital causes within the community. Natalie Russell, supporter engagement officer at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, said: “Everyone at the HIOWAA wishes the Astute team the best of luck with their mammoth effort in the South Coast Ultra Challenge.

“Their determination to support our mission is truly inspiring.