Red Arrows to perform displays at events in Portsmouth or surrounding areas - here's when and where
Across the summer, the Red Arrows will be presenting their iconic displays across Portsmouth and neighbouring towns - here’s where you can see them.
On June 6, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will be completing a flypast display near Southsea Common for the D-Day 80th anniversary national event which will be welcoming thousands of people including the King, Queen, Prince of Wales and the Prime Minister.
On June 8, the Red Arrows will perform, for the second time, over Southsea Common for Southsea’s Armed Forces Day.
The Red Arrows will then be back in the area to do two displays at Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 11 and July 12. This means that there is a good chance that people in the area will also get a chance to see the display.
