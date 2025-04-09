Red Arrows: Where you can see Red Arrows if you live in Hampshire or West Sussex

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 18:57 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 18:57 BST
The Red Arrows will be taking to the skies of West Sussex and Hampshire once again as this year’s schedule confirms their appearance at a popular event.

Every year, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team attends various events - whether it’s a fly-by or a full display and this year is no different.

The schedule for displays has confirmed that the Red Arrows will be heading to West Sussex this summer as they visit Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Red Arrows. Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080624-57)Red Arrows. Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080624-57)
Red Arrows. Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080624-57)

The iconic motor festival will take place on July 10,11,12 and 13 and the aerobatic team will take to the skies on three of the days.

The display schedule outlines that full displays will take place at the Goodwood event on July 10, 11 and 13 before going to the Royal International Air Tattoo on July 18, 19 and 20.

As a result of the full displays at Goodwood, people across West Sussex and Hampshire are likely to see the Red Arrows flying past.

The transit times for the team have not been released yet but updates are to come.

For more information about the Red Arrows and the upcoming displays, click here.

