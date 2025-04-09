Red Arrows: Where you can see Red Arrows if you live in Hampshire or West Sussex
Every year, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team attends various events - whether it’s a fly-by or a full display and this year is no different.
The schedule for displays has confirmed that the Red Arrows will be heading to West Sussex this summer as they visit Goodwood Festival of Speed.
The iconic motor festival will take place on July 10,11,12 and 13 and the aerobatic team will take to the skies on three of the days.
The display schedule outlines that full displays will take place at the Goodwood event on July 10, 11 and 13 before going to the Royal International Air Tattoo on July 18, 19 and 20.
As a result of the full displays at Goodwood, people across West Sussex and Hampshire are likely to see the Red Arrows flying past.
The transit times for the team have not been released yet but updates are to come.
