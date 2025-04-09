Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Red Arrows will be taking to the skies of West Sussex and Hampshire once again as this year’s schedule confirms their appearance at a popular event.

The schedule for displays has confirmed that the Red Arrows will be heading to West Sussex this summer as they visit Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Red Arrows. Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080624-57)

The iconic motor festival will take place on July 10,11,12 and 13 and the aerobatic team will take to the skies on three of the days.

The display schedule outlines that full displays will take place at the Goodwood event on July 10, 11 and 13 before going to the Royal International Air Tattoo on July 18, 19 and 20.

As a result of the full displays at Goodwood, people across West Sussex and Hampshire are likely to see the Red Arrows flying past.

The transit times for the team have not been released yet but updates are to come.