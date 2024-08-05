Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A huge fundraiser has been launched in a bid to celebrate the creation of the RNLI 200 years ago.

The volunteer team at ‘The Lifeboats 4 Lifeboats’ have made the decision to take an RNLI lifeboat out of retirement to try and raise £31,000. The AMiTy, ON963 was built in 1962 in Cowes and it was used as a relief vessel for various lifeboat stations before being declared ‘non operational’ in 1982.

In her years, AMT launched a total of 212 times - and she is going to be heading out once again - but for a different reason. The lifeboat will be visiting 31 lifeboat stations across the south coast and the team are hoping to raise £1,000 for every station. The 650 mile trip will begin at the end of this month starting at Bembridge and finishing at Tower Station.

The Crowdfunder has already raised over £400 and it has been launched to celebrate 200 years of the RNLI and to donate to the cause, click here.