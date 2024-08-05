Retired RNLI lifeboat AMiTy ON963 to visit 31 lifeboat stations on 650 mile fundraising trip

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 16:15 BST
A huge fundraiser has been launched in a bid to celebrate the creation of the RNLI 200 years ago.

The volunteer team at ‘The Lifeboats 4 Lifeboats’ have made the decision to take an RNLI lifeboat out of retirement to try and raise £31,000. The AMiTy, ON963 was built in 1962 in Cowes and it was used as a relief vessel for various lifeboat stations before being declared ‘non operational’ in 1982.

In her years, AMT launched a total of 212 times - and she is going to be heading out once again - but for a different reason. The lifeboat will be visiting 31 lifeboat stations across the south coast and the team are hoping to raise £1,000 for every station. The 650 mile trip will begin at the end of this month starting at Bembridge and finishing at Tower Station.

During her time, the lifeboat saved 87, 83 of which were saved at Howth and 4 lives were saved whilst in service as part of the relief fleet. To find out where the lifeboat will be travelling as part of the fundraiser, click here.

The Crowdfunder has already raised over £400 and it has been launched to celebrate 200 years of the RNLI and to donate to the cause, click here.

