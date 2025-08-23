WATCH: Rizzle Kicks bring the house down as huge crowds flock to watch their set
Rizzle Kicks drew a huge crowd at Victorious Festival as they got them of their feet with their hit songs.
Despite the early billing on the Common Stage, fans came out in their droves to catch the popular duo on Saturday, August 23.
They pulled out all their best hits including, “down with the trumpets” and “Momma do the hump” as well as songs from their new album, having had a long hiatus.
Watch them take the stage at Victorious in the video embedded in this article: