Roads police clear tree which blocked lane of M27 motorway in Hampshire near M3 junction 4
Roads police and tree surgeons have cleared a tree which blocked a motorway lane in Hampshire this aftrenoon.
One lane on the M27 westbound was blocked at junction four, where the road intersects with the M3, which lead to traffic delays.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘Little bit wet andwindy out... Lane 1 was closed on the M27 at Jct 4 for a short while, whilst we cleared a fallen tree. Thanks to the very kind tree surgeons who assisted us.’
The lane closure followed rainy and windy weather which is set to continue accross the region. Strong winds with gusts of 40-50 mph have been forecast for the majority of Hampshire, reaching 60-70mph in coastal areas such as Portsmouth and Lee-on-the-Solent, alongside outbreaks of heavy rain.
In a traffic report posted to Twitter earlier this afternoon, traffic monitoring system ROMANSE said: ‘M27 Westbound - Lane 1 is BLOCKED at J4/M3 due to a fallen tree, delays building.’