Roads police clear tree which blocked lane of M27 motorway in Hampshire near M3 junction 4

Roads police and tree surgeons have cleared a tree which blocked a motorway lane in Hampshire this aftrenoon.

By Joe Buncle
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 17:02 BST

One lane on the M27 westbound was blocked at junction four, where the road intersects with the M3, which lead to traffic delays.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘Little bit wet andwindy out... Lane 1 was closed on the M27 at Jct 4 for a short while, whilst we cleared a fallen tree. Thanks to the very kind tree surgeons who assisted us.’

The M27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21).The M27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21).
The lane closure followed rainy and windy weather which is set to continue accross the region. Strong winds with gusts of 40-50 mph have been forecast for the majority of Hampshire, reaching 60-70mph in coastal areas such as Portsmouth and Lee-on-the-Solent, alongside outbreaks of heavy rain.

In a traffic report posted to Twitter earlier this afternoon, traffic monitoring system ROMANSE said: ‘M27 Westbound - Lane 1 is BLOCKED at J4/M3 due to a fallen tree, delays building.’

