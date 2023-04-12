One lane on the M27 westbound was blocked at junction four, where the road intersects with the M3, which lead to traffic delays.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘Little bit wet andwindy out... Lane 1 was closed on the M27 at Jct 4 for a short while, whilst we cleared a fallen tree. Thanks to the very kind tree surgeons who assisted us.’

The M27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21).

The lane closure followed rainy and windy weather which is set to continue accross the region. Strong winds with gusts of 40-50 mph have been forecast for the majority of Hampshire, reaching 60-70mph in coastal areas such as Portsmouth and Lee-on-the-Solent, alongside outbreaks of heavy rain.