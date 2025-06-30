Royal Mail dog attacks soar with Hampshire postcode one of the highest risk areas
New data has revealed a 2 per cent increase in the amount of dog attacks on Royal Mail staff over the last year.
This comes after 2,197 dog attacks were reported which equates to an average of 42 attacks every week across the country.
The highest-risk location in the past year was the Sheffield postcode where 66 postal workers suffered dog attacks closely followed by the Portsmouth postcode area with 60 attacks.
Lizz Lloyd, health and safety director at Royal Mail, said: “Dog attacks remain one of the most significant safety risks faced by postal workers.
“In many cases these incidents result in serious injuries, emotional distress, and time away from work.
“Royal Mail continues to call on the public to be vigilant and responsible by securing their pets before opening the door to receive mail or packages.
“We continue to invest in safety training and awareness campaigns for both employees and the public but emphasise that community co-operation is essential to reducing these incidents.”
