This article was written by Aadrija and Evie from Castle View Academy as part of the Portsmouth Youth News Day.

what is school life?

School life is the best time of out lives as we make new friends, learn new things, and prepare ourselves to face all the challenges of life. Although boring, volunteering in school is very important as it can result in a good look on your CV.

How and when can you get involved?

In fact, you can get involved now.Simply spread to a member of staff about enquiries if you find yourself pondering about volunteering.If you are confused about where to participate, ask your head of year.Im sure they’ll be able to tell you!

Why exactly would you want to get involved?

Well, it would be a good look on your CV, which will help you get jobs in the future which you really need if you want to be in a stable spot in the future.Furthermore, it will be fun!

Extra details

Castle View Academy offers many clubs, with over 20 extracurricular activities every week, ranging from sports to discussions!Trips and events are strongly encouraged throughout the limited amount of years you have left in school.In our opinions, clubs help the growth of young pupils’ minds.

Conclusion

To conclude, in school, you may feel a mixture of emotions-bored, happy, excited-but you will also be able to learn new things everyday which supports the development of supports the development of children’ minds.

Quotes

‘I think school clubs are fun and lessons are awesome!’ – Student at Castle View Academy, Daria, 12.

‘I think CVA is a very good school and lots of pupils who go there have a great attitude to learning and well-behaved’- Student at Castle View Academy, Kathryn, 12.