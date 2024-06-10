Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The scimitar-horned oryx will have its own awareness day thanks to hundreds of Marwell Wildlife supporters.

Marwell Zoo took part in a competition, organised by the British Association of Zoos and Aquariums, with the dream of winning and choosing an animal to have its very own international day. After receiving support from hundreds of people, the Hampshire zoo has climbed its way to success - and it has won the competition.

Taking place on August 16, 2025, the first interantional scimitar-horned oryx day will take place to recognise the importance of protecting these endangered animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Marwell’s submission, Dr Tania Gilbert, said: “The scimitar-horned oryx is an exemplar of what we can achieve when we all work together to solve a problem, and demonstrates the very real impact that zoos can have in saving species and their habitats.

“It is a beacon of hope in the midst of global biodiversity and climate crises.”

Marwell Zoo is celebrating their efforts of bringing the Scimitar-horned oryx back from the brink of extinction.

Marwell has worked with scimitar-horned oryx since before the gates opened to the public for the very first time in 1972 so nominating them was a natural choice. Scimitar-horned oryx disappeared from the wild by the end of the 1990’s due to over-hunting and drought but last year the International Union for Conservation of Nature downlisted the species from Extinct in the Wild to Endangered.

Sophie Whitemore, Marwell Wildlife zoologist and international studbook keeper for the species, said: “We are so pleased that scimitar-horned oryx will be recognised with its own international day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only will this bring more attention to a threatened antelope species but it will also act as an emblem for other sahelo-saharan species and showcase the important role zoos have in bringing species back from the brink of extinction.”

Scimitar-horned oryx fought off competition from the Andean bear, Somali wild ass and lungfish amongst others before going up against harvest mice in the final.