Scimitar-horned oryx will have its own awareness day thanks to hundreds of Marwell Wildlife supporters
Marwell Zoo took part in a competition, organised by the British Association of Zoos and Aquariums, with the dream of winning and choosing an animal to have its very own international day. After receiving support from hundreds of people, the Hampshire zoo has climbed its way to success - and it has won the competition.
Taking place on August 16, 2025, the first interantional scimitar-horned oryx day will take place to recognise the importance of protecting these endangered animals.
In Marwell’s submission, Dr Tania Gilbert, said: “The scimitar-horned oryx is an exemplar of what we can achieve when we all work together to solve a problem, and demonstrates the very real impact that zoos can have in saving species and their habitats.
“It is a beacon of hope in the midst of global biodiversity and climate crises.”
Marwell has worked with scimitar-horned oryx since before the gates opened to the public for the very first time in 1972 so nominating them was a natural choice. Scimitar-horned oryx disappeared from the wild by the end of the 1990’s due to over-hunting and drought but last year the International Union for Conservation of Nature downlisted the species from Extinct in the Wild to Endangered.
Sophie Whitemore, Marwell Wildlife zoologist and international studbook keeper for the species, said: “We are so pleased that scimitar-horned oryx will be recognised with its own international day.
“Not only will this bring more attention to a threatened antelope species but it will also act as an emblem for other sahelo-saharan species and showcase the important role zoos have in bringing species back from the brink of extinction.”
Scimitar-horned oryx fought off competition from the Andean bear, Somali wild ass and lungfish amongst others before going up against harvest mice in the final.
Dr Jo Judge the CEO of BIAZA said: “Our fun competition has a serious message. We need to appreciate all aspects of nature from the very largest and memorable to the small and forgotten. Nature is in crisis and it needs our help.
“Visitors to zoo and aquarium will know about zebras and lions and sharks, but behind the scenes our member zoos and aquariums are equally dedicated to the little-known species that make up the majority of life on the planet.”
