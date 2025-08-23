Scouting For Girls' feel good tunes get the crowd singing at Victorious Festival - in pictures

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 17:19 BST

Scouting For Girls dazzled the crowds at Victorious Festival as the performed their biggest hits.

The London band came out to ‘James Bond’ before playing other popular tunes including ‘She’s so lovely’ and ‘Elvis Ain’t Dead’.

The set followed on shortly from Rizzle Kicks with the uplifting mood carrying on with a huge crowd singing along to the noughties pop heroes.

See the pictures of Scouting For Girls on the Common Stage on Saturday, August 23:

Victorious crowds salute applaud Scouting For Girls

1. Victorious Festival.

Victorious crowds salute applaud Scouting For Girls | Alex Shute

Scouting for Girls performed to a huge crowd on Saturday at Victorious Festival 2025.

2. Scouting for Girls

Scouting for Girls performed to a huge crowd on Saturday at Victorious Festival 2025. | Alex Shute

Scouting for Girls performed to a huge crowd on Saturday at Victorious Festival.

3. Scouting for Girls

Scouting for Girls performed to a huge crowd on Saturday at Victorious Festival. | Alex Shute

Scouting For Girls got the crowd singing along.

4. Victorious Festival

Scouting For Girls got the crowd singing along. | Alex Shute

