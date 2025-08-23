The London band came out to ‘James Bond’ before playing other popular tunes including ‘She’s so lovely’ and ‘Elvis Ain’t Dead’.

The set followed on shortly from Rizzle Kicks with the uplifting mood carrying on with a huge crowd singing along to the noughties pop heroes.

See the pictures of Scouting For Girls on the Common Stage on Saturday, August 23:

Victorious Festival. Victorious crowds salute applaud Scouting For Girls

Scouting for Girls performed to a huge crowd on Saturday at Victorious Festival 2025.

Scouting for Girls performed to a huge crowd on Saturday at Victorious Festival.

Victorious Festival Scouting For Girls got the crowd singing along.