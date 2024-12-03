Seafront evacuated and cordon in place following discovery of unexploded bomb in Southsea
The police have confirmed that an unexploded bomb has been discovered along the seafront in Southsea and as a result a cordon has been put in place.
The ordnance was discovered near the Blue Reef Aquarium by the Southsea Sea Defences team while they were continuing with the ongoing works along the seafront.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called just after 9:37am this morning (Tuesday 3 December) following the discovery of a suspected piece of unexploded ordnance. Officers are in attendance and a cordon is in place as a safety precaution.”
As a result of the bomb discovery, the seafront has been evacuated and Blue Reef Aquarium has also been closed as a precautionary measure.
The Blue Reef Aquarium Facebook wrote: “Aquarium currently closed! An unexploded ordnance has been found in the Solent by the Coastal Defence Scheme. As a result the seafront has been evacuated and the aquarium will remain closed until it has been made safe. We are sorry for the inconvenience and remind all our visitors that your tickets are valid for the next 6 months.“
