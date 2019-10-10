See before and after pictures of this Gosport pub after its £255,000 refurbishment

A FAMILY-FRIENDLY tavern in Gosport feels like 'like a whole new pub' after a refurbishment costing more than £255,000, according to its landlord.

The White Horse public house on Nobes Avenue in Bridgemary, Gosport, has re-opened after a refurbishment costing more than 255,000.

The White Horse, in Nobes Avenue, has seen the installation of new furniture, a pool table, and baby-changing facilities.

Landlord Zac Toms-Pearce, who previously managed the bar at Fareham Town Football Club, said the work was the result of his 'very unorthodox vision.'

He said: 'We wanted to do give the pub a new lease of life.'

The bar area of the White Horse pub after the refurbishment.

In 2017, the pub was attacked by vandals twice in one week, with windows being smashed and offensive graffiti being sprayed across its front.

Zac said his family-friendly ethos had received 'fantastic' feedback from regulars after the pub reopened on Thursday September 26.

The 31-year old said: ‘We’ve had people say they drunk here for 30 years, stopped coming in, but heard good reviews - and now they're back.’

The bar area of the White Horse pub before the refurbishment.

The landlord spent ‘many years’ as a regular patron of the pub, before taking over as licensee on behalf of the owner, pub chain Admir al Taverns, last February.

He said: ‘I always thought it had so much potential - and it’s always been a dream to run my own business.’

Admiral Taverns, which bought 150 pubs from Heineken’s pub chain last month, owns more than 900 pubs across the UK.

Admiral Taverns’ Senior Business Development Manager, Anna Clissold said : ‘Zac and his family have worked tirelessly at the White Horse to bring in new customers and work with the local area to make the pub a real community hub.

The bar area of the White Horse pub before the refurbishment.

‘Zac has really focused on making the pub appealing for all the family and their children, with an inside children’s area featuring games and colouring books.’

The bar area of the White Horse pub after the refurbishment.