Shed Seven proved their talent endures as they put on a scintillating performance for Victorious.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They came to the Common Stage slightly later than initially scheduled following the reshuffle after The Last Dinner Party pulled out.

The later stage time proved more fitting to their talent as they announced on stage it would be their last live performance for a while.

Shed Seven’s finale had the whole crowd singing along to ‘Chasing Rainbows’ after which they received a huge ovation.

Find the pictures from their set below: