Shed Seven wow Victorious Festival 2025 with scintillating performance - in pictures

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 18:52 BST
Shed Seven proved their talent endures as they put on a scintillating performance for Victorious.

They came to the Common Stage slightly later than initially scheduled following the reshuffle after The Last Dinner Party pulled out.

The later stage time proved more fitting to their talent as they announced on stage it would be their last live performance for a while.

Shed Seven’s finale had the whole crowd singing along to ‘Chasing Rainbows’ after which they received a huge ovation.

Find the pictures from their set below:

