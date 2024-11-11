A woman who was stalked by a man as she walked home said the “scary” experience “totally changed my life”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National World's Silent Crime campaign has been nominated for a Make A Difference Award | National World

But the terrified lady, who was followed by the sinister male after leaving work, said she was told by police: “There’s nothing we can do.” It is a familiar tale to many people who have been victims of crime or have witnessed crimes taking place.

It comes following NationalWorld’s ‘Silent Crime’ campaign, which has shone a light on the crimes impacting communities which often go under-reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A survey from readers across the Portsmouth region has highlighted the stark reality that many crimes are not punished either because they are not reported or because the police do not pursue them.

Some of the crimes that people did not bother reporting to the police included theft, drug dealing, anti-social behaviour, sexual assault and common assaults, stalking, dangerous driving and break-ins.

One woman who was followed home from work on the street by a menace said: “I have never been so scared it has definitely changed me and I'm always looking over my shoulder when I'm out and I'd never ever go out in the dark. I rang the police but because the cameras had been turned off in that road there was nothing they could do.”

When asked in the survey why they had not reported a crime, readers gave a mixed response on their reasoning. One person said: “What’s the point? (There was) no hard evidence…their word against mine. Police not interested.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another wrote: “I sort of did but they couldn't do anything.” A third person said: “Police are invisible.”

A fourth reader said: “Not worth it because the police are overwhelmed.”

A fifth posted: “Reporting methods other than 999 are time consuming to use, and would not allow anonymous reporting. Also if a response was ever deployed the perpetrators would be long gone.”

A sixth person said: “Rates of conviction are shocking for this type of crime and women are very often made out to be liars and vilified as there is often very little proof.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another person added: “Because I couldn’t be doing with the hassle of statements when nothing would come of it as shoplifters seem to get away with it all the time.”

We are calling an epidemic of violence, theft and anti-social behaviour, Silent Crime – and we are campaigning for the voices of victims to be heard | National World

Readers also said in the survey how they had reported crimes in the last 12 months where no further action was taken. These crimes ranged from car racing, vandalism, arson to a car, anti-social behaviour, assault, drug dealing and break-ins.

Meanwhile, 85 per cent of people felt crime had increased in the area they live. The most prevalent crimes mentioned were drug dealing, theft, burglary, car racing, assault, anti-social behaviour, violence and shoplifting. Just over 76 per cent of readers knew how to report a crime while just 26 per cent said they were unsure.

When asked what could be done to encourage members of the public to report more crimes, one reader said: “More timely responses to crime and more convictions for certain crimes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another wrote: “Police and crime prevention measures need improving.”

A third posted: “A commitment that all crimes reported get a police response.”

A fourth person said: “Follow up action. Evidence of justice being done. Protection for witnesses.”

A fifth person added: “To get people to trust them and to show people they care. To be seen more in the local area.”