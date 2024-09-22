South Western Railway launches recruitment campaign to encourage women to become train drivers
South Western Railway is on the hunt for female train drivers in a bid to close the gender gap as only 8 per cent of the company’s train drivers are women. The train company will shortly be opening applications for vacancies in Farnham, Fratton, Waterloo and Weymouth.
Fraser Dawson, SWR’s recruitment business partner said: “Our people are our greatest asset, and we’re committed to fostering a more diverse and inclusive organisation, where everyone is recognised and represented.
“We want to encourage applications from all sections of the community. By opening doors to more women, we gain a wider talent pool, fresh perspectives and experience to help shape the industry for the future.
“Our latest recruitment campaign showcases our inclusive, flexible workplace culture, the benefits and the development opportunities available – no matter where people are in their career journey. If you’ve ever wondered about working in rail, take the leap and join us on this exciting journey.”
To support the recruitment drive and to encourage women to consider a fulfilling career on the railway, SWR has released a new video, featuring three women drivers - Gemma, Yasel and Sally, who have shared their experiences, career journeys and personal and professional benefits of the role.
Sally is one of 11 women train drivers based at Wimbledon depot and came to the railway after a career driving London buses. She was the first person to drive one of SWR’s new Arterio trains in service and has recently become a driver instructor, training the next generation of drivers.
She said: “It’s more than just a job, it’s a career with lots of different opportunities. I’m now a Driver Instructor, which has been one of the most memorable accomplishments of my career so far”.
No previous rail experience is necessary – SWR’s comprehensive training programme equips trainees with the skills, knowledge and practical experience to help them on their training journey.
