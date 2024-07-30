Southsea splash pool closes for repairs, the council confirms
Portsmouth City Council has had to close down a popular splash pad for repairs.
The Southsea splash pool closed yesterday (July 29) due to needing repairs. The council confirmed the closure on Facebook and the post said: “Southsea Splash Pool has had to close today due to repairs required. We will inform you once the works are are complete and it reopens, apologies for any inconvenience caused.”
There currently is not a re-opening date for the splash pool.
