The council are organising for signs in Old Portsmouth to be replaced after they went up with a spelling mistake.

In Old Portsmouth near Hotwalls, a couple of signs have been put up with the wrong spelling of ‘Wightlink Ferry Port’. The blue and white signs currently say ‘Whitelink Ferry Port’ and the Portsmouth City Council has confirmed that the team are aware of the error and they are working on getting the signs corrected.

A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said: “We've been made aware of this misspelling on some signs in Old Portsmouth, and we're currently organising for these signs to be replaced as soon as possible so that "Wightlink" is spelled correctly."

