SSEN confirm large power cut in Waterlooville affecting 144 homes - When will power be restored?

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 08:08 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2024, 08:08 GMT
Nine postcodes in Waterlooville have been affected by a power cut this morning.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Network (SSEN) have confirmed that there is a significant power cut in the area following a fault with the underground network.

The outage was first reported at 8:10pm on Saturday, December 21 and an engineer is expected to arrive in the area at approximately 8:30am with a view to restore power by 10am.

There is a large power cut affecting several streets in the Waterlooville area.There is a large power cut affecting several streets in the Waterlooville area.
There is a large power cut affecting several streets in the Waterlooville area. | SSEN

SSEN wrote on its website: “We’re aware of a power cut in the area, affecting 144 homes. This unplanned fault is affecting a large area, and it’s likely several streets in the area are affected by the same power cut.

“The cause of the power cut is a fault on our underground network. This is the most common type of fault we see, and our teams are very experienced in dealing with these issues.”

For more information about the power outage, click here.

