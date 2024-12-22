SSEN confirm large power cut in Waterlooville affecting 144 homes - When will power be restored?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Scottish and Southern Electricity Network (SSEN) have confirmed that there is a significant power cut in the area following a fault with the underground network.
The outage was first reported at 8:10pm on Saturday, December 21 and an engineer is expected to arrive in the area at approximately 8:30am with a view to restore power by 10am.
SSEN wrote on its website: “We’re aware of a power cut in the area, affecting 144 homes. This unplanned fault is affecting a large area, and it’s likely several streets in the area are affected by the same power cut.
“The cause of the power cut is a fault on our underground network. This is the most common type of fault we see, and our teams are very experienced in dealing with these issues.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.