Nine postcodes in Waterlooville have been affected by a power cut this morning.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Network (SSEN) have confirmed that there is a significant power cut in the area following a fault with the underground network.

The outage was first reported at 8:10pm on Saturday, December 21 and an engineer is expected to arrive in the area at approximately 8:30am with a view to restore power by 10am.

There is a large power cut affecting several streets in the Waterlooville area. | SSEN

SSEN wrote on its website: “We’re aware of a power cut in the area, affecting 144 homes. This unplanned fault is affecting a large area, and it’s likely several streets in the area are affected by the same power cut.

“The cause of the power cut is a fault on our underground network. This is the most common type of fault we see, and our teams are very experienced in dealing with these issues.”