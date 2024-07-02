St Edmunds in the spotlight - Portsmouth Youth News

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

By Alexis AmehOf great and fascinating forms of production, drama and music in the most inspiring scenes developed our show of the HSM (High School Musical) produced by St. Edmund’s School that occurred from 19th June to the 22nd.

Features of storytelling and motivating forms of music in order to make a performance extrapolate to a realistic or non-fictional story, but isn’t actually but may seem like one, to embellish their astonishing piece of art towards this performance. In order to make it effective and uplifting, we could make up for having enthusiastic and proud performers for the effect and greatness of it.

High School Musical has been a way of producing forms of drama since 2006 and our ways of adapting this show has clearly made it more attractive and fascinating than how it originally was created.

A performance so capricious and evocative bringing great interest and surprising works of amazing, impressive and modern theatrical work.

Remarkable!

A spectator who saw this amazing view said, “As I was viewing the show, it just felt different, it was sensational!”

I thought the show of the ‘High School Musical’ production was amazing, amusing and astounding towards the audience from my perspective; being an inspiring and soul-lifting form of entertainment and appearing to be conspicuous to be influential was really lovely.

Very impressive and hardworking members of the production to make a play lasting an hour. Diligent towards rehearsals everyday after school and open minded into sacrificing their time towards making this happen really did make the good of it. I really fancied having a good time watching this splendid performance and really appreciate their effort towards creating this.

Not being a frivolous, tedious or monotonous performance but having our determined and lively performers in the spotlight.