St Mary's Stadium fire: Firefighters to remain on site of huge Hampshire blaze near football stadium
Smoke filled the air around St Mary's Stadium after multiple industrial units in Marine Parade went up in flames yesterday afternoon (March 6). Firefighters were deployed to the scene at approximately 1:05pm and theer ahs been a strong presence there ever since.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue have been providing updates on the situation and the fire also caused a football match between Southampton FC's and Preston North End to be postponed.
In the recent update, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue website said: "We are scaling down our response to two fire engines and one Aerial Ladder Platform. It is likely we will remain onsite throughout the night damping down and dealing with hotspots. Road closures currently remain in place."