Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Smoke filled the air around St Mary's Stadium after multiple industrial units in Marine Parade went up in flames yesterday afternoon (March 6). Firefighters were deployed to the scene at approximately 1:05pm and theer ahs been a strong presence there ever since.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue have been providing updates on the situation and the fire also caused a football match between Southampton FC's and Preston North End to be postponed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...