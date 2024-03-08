St Mary's Stadium fire: Two crews of firefighters to remain on site of huge Hampshire blaze
A blaze erupted at multiple industrial units in Marine Parade on March 6 and firefighters were deployed to the scene at approximately 1:05pm. Fire crews have been at the scene of the fire ever since and they will continue to monitor the site today (March 8).
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Services said: "Two crews remain on the scene of the industrial unit fire in St Mary’s this morning, and we expect vehicles will remain in attendance throughout today dealing with the last remaining hotspots.
"Firefighters are liaising with utility companies and demolition teams in regards to next steps."