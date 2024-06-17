Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yarn bombers have spent months creating beautiful flowers which have been installed on a church.

A massive confetti of flowers were installed on the bell tower of St Peter’s Church, Titchfield at noon on Saturday, June 15. The installation was created by Suzy Jackson and her team of yarn bombers and the art aims to support the work of Friends of St Peter’s which raises money to support the maintenance of the church.

Over 23 square meters covered in 17 kilos of crocheted and knitted flowers which is over 3500 flowers that have been individually crafted and stitched on by Titchfield Yarnbombers and their supporters.

Pictured is: Suzy Jackson (centre) with her team of Yarn Bombers.

The installation looks magnificant as the church has been turned into a colourful art piece.

Suzy Jackson from Titchfield Yarnbombers said: “We were delighted to be asked by FOSP to make something special to support the Titchfield Open Gardens Event.