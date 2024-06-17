St Peter’s Church in Titchfield becomes incredible art piece with yarn bombers installation
A massive confetti of flowers were installed on the bell tower of St Peter’s Church, Titchfield at noon on Saturday, June 15. The installation was created by Suzy Jackson and her team of yarn bombers and the art aims to support the work of Friends of St Peter’s which raises money to support the maintenance of the church.
Over 23 square meters covered in 17 kilos of crocheted and knitted flowers which is over 3500 flowers that have been individually crafted and stitched on by Titchfield Yarnbombers and their supporters.
The installation looks magnificant as the church has been turned into a colourful art piece.
Suzy Jackson from Titchfield Yarnbombers said: “We were delighted to be asked by FOSP to make something special to support the Titchfield Open Gardens Event.
“It has taken many months of love and dedication to crochet and knit over 3500 flowers to cover 23 and a half square metres of netting, but we’ve loved every minute of it and are so pleased with the final installation.”
The installation also marked the Titchfield Open Gardens event on Sunday, June 16 which took place between 1pm and 5pm.
