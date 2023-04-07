Store experience gives people with learning disabilities essential life skills

People with learning disabilities enjoy real-time work experience in the community-minded superstore

The community-minded superstore has struck up an ongoing support scheme with the Friday Night Charity to improve the employment outlook for adults with learning disabilities.

This initiative enables the charity’s members to have real-time experience in the superstore by operating the tills, handling money and interacting with the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fareham-based charity began in 2017 and has 90 members, aged from 18 to 76, who have mild to moderate learning disabilities.

People with learning disabilities enjoy real-time work experience in the community-minded superstore

Its members were invited along by the superstore’s Community Champion, Caroline Mannell, who had been impressed by the charity’s passion for getting its members involved in the community.

Rachel Galpin, the charity’s Partnerships Coordinator, said: ‘We’re so grateful to Caroline and everyone at the store for these experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We find that people with learning disabilities often aren’t given opportunities, so they fall between the cracks in society and then they struggle. We want to change that by enabling our members to try different kinds of jobs and life experiences.

‘So for Caroline to invite us along was brilliant, and for our members to be able to do the job with real customers was fantastic.

People with learning disabilities enjoy real-time work experience in the community-minded superstore

“The people were so patient and accommodating, and that was really great to see. The experience wasn’t just about scanning items – it was about human interaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Having a job is about so much more than just being paid. They want to feel included and valued within their community.

‘That’s why opportunities like this at Tesco are so important, because it helps members build confidence, self-esteem, helps them socialise and be independent, and it helps them to feel part of the community.

‘They can then use these important experiences to broaden their horizons.’The Tesco Whiteley superstore has been involved with a wide range of community initiatives, including handing out thousands of pounds to good causes as part of the Community Grants scheme.

Caroline added: ‘We were delighted to host members of the FNC. They were amazing. They were very interested in what we do, in the recycling especially, and they really enjoyed operating the tills and talking with our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad