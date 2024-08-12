Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fareham Borough Council has unveiled a vibrant and innovative piece of artwork at a skate park with the ‘hope it will make residents feel proud of this vital local facility.’

The new artwork has been created at the Locks Heath Skate Park by local artist, Steve Armon. Fareham Borough Council manages skate parks across the borough to provide stimulating activity for young people, who are too old for existing play areas. These sites are designed to provide a space for young people to congregate safely and use the facilities.

Following a rise in anti-social behaviour earlier this year at the Locks Heath Skate Park, the council has been working with its community safety partners, including Police, Schools, Y Services, Motiv8 and Fire Service to undertake patrols and to undertake works on site to discourage anti-social behaviour.

Part of these works was the commissioning of stunning new artwork on the skate ramps, to brighten the look and feel of the park and to create a sense of pride in this facility among local residents and young people.

Councillor Joanne Burton, Executive Member for Health and Public Protection at Fareham Borough Council, said: “We have been working side by side with our community safety partners, ward councillors and local residents to address concerns about anti-social behaviour at this park.

“Not only have we increased patrols and undertaken works to deter anti-social behaviour, but we commissioned the ‘Banksy of the Western Wards’, Steve Armon, to create this stunning artwork on site. We are all delighted with the outcome and hope it will make residents feel proud of this vital local facility.”