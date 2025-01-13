Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The sudden, unexplained death of a 19-month-old son has left a 'massive gaping hole’ in his parents' lives, an inquest has heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His parents, Nadia and Marty, found Sullivan unresponsive in his bed at their home in Emsworth. The toddler, known to his family as Sully, was rushed to Queen Alexandra in Cosham, Portsmouth, where professionals tried to regain his circulation but ‘despite resuscitation attempts’, he died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sullivan Stapleton. Pic: Family/Go Fund Me

Today (January 13), an inquest, at the Portsmouth Coroner’s Court, heard how his cause of death remains unknown.

Area coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp delivered an open verdict as she did not deem there to be enough evidence to determine how he died.

Marty told the inquest: “I put him to bed and he was fine, he was laughing and joking, he was being his normal cheeky self and within four hours, he was gone. We are now left withthis massive, massive gaping hole in our family - It just doesn’t make sense.”

Mrs Rhodes-Kemp told the court that a post mortem revealed "nothing at all to imply why he may have died" but that previous incidents could have played a role in his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We will never know. It’s no one’s fault. It couldn’t have been avoided.

“This is a sudden unexplained death in childhood - the conclusion is natural causes but I don’t personally feel like I can put natural causes down because we don’t have enough evidence to confirm his cause of death.”

Nadia and Marty took Sully, along with his three sisters, to Disneyland Paris in November 2023. During the holiday, Sully’s temperature spiked and he began having a febrile fit - seizure that occurs in children with a fever but no other serious health issues - which led him to be admitted to a hospital in Paris.

Mrs Rhodes-Kemp said: “Sometimes there just isn’t an answer and in this case, there doesn’t seem to be an obvious answer but I do agree that it poses the question whether it was the same thing in December.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post mortem revealed that there was nothing ‘untoward’ discovered and there was nothing reported that could have led to his death.

Nadia said: “The pain we have as parents finding him completely unresponsive and not knowing how long he was like that for is the hardest thing because we don’t know if he suffered, or was in pain or how long he was like that.”

Marty added: “We didn’t get a chance to fight for him and that’s no one’s fault but we never got that chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a dad, he was my best friend, he was my shadow and now it is just so difficult to know there is no reason for this. It comes with its challenges and without our three daughters I don’t know where we would be.

“As parents, losing a child is the hardest thing imaginable but seeing the pain we see in our three daughters, that’s part of this that we can never quantify - I know we want answers for ourselves but we want answers for them as well.“

Following Sully’s death, a GoFundMe page was set up to pay for the funeral and alleviate the pressure on the family. As a result, the fundraiser raised £16,395 and more than 600 people donated to try and help.