Sunshine Summer Family Festival to offer kids rides and obstacle courses - here's when
A brand new summer festival will be taking over Cams Hill School sports field on August 4. The family event will be on the school field and people will be able to enter the site from 10am. The festival will welcome a whole host of activities including children’s rides, an obstacle course, bouncy castles, go-karts, crazy golf, slides and much more.
This festival will also showcase independent businesses as there will be a range of stalls to browse. If you are a foodie, then the event has got you covered. From the Bougee Bar to Asian to Indian to burgers and ice -cream, there is something for everyone to tuck into.
The event is being organised by Kevin Hooper and profits will go towards two charities: Ickle Pickles and Sophie’s Legacy.
