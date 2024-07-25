Sunshine Summer Family Festival to offer kids rides and obstacle courses - here's when

If you are on the hunt for a family friendly festival this summer, then look no further.

A brand new summer festival will be taking over Cams Hill School sports field on August 4. The family event will be on the school field and people will be able to enter the site from 10am. The festival will welcome a whole host of activities including children’s rides, an obstacle course, bouncy castles, go-karts, crazy golf, slides and much more.

A brand new family festival is heading to Cams Hill School next month in a bid to support two charities: Ickle Pickles and Sophie's Legacy. | Kevin Hooper

This festival will also showcase independent businesses as there will be a range of stalls to browse. If you are a foodie, then the event has got you covered. From the Bougee Bar to Asian to Indian to burgers and ice -cream, there is something for everyone to tuck into.

The event is being organised by Kevin Hooper and profits will go towards two charities: Ickle Pickles and Sophie’s Legacy.

For more information about sunshine festival, click here.

