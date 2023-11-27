Swimmers evacuated from Mountbatten centre in Hilsea as Cosham crews attend fire alarm incident
Firefighters from Cosham station attended the Mountbatten Centre in Hilsea, Portsmouth after construction work inadvertently triggered a fire alarm.
Pictures taken at the scene show people in swimming costumes and towels wrapped in safety blankets while firefighters dealt with the situation.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “A crew from Cosham Fire Station were alerted to an alarm sounding at a site in Alexandra Park on Northern Parade, Portsmouth, at half two this afternoon.
"The alarm was found to have been caused by ongoing building work at the site. The incident was left with staff onsite as HIWFRS returned to station following the stop message at 14:43.”