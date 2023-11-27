Fire crews were called to a Portsmouth leisure centre due to an incident which saw swimmers evacuated from the pool.

Firefighters from Cosham station attended the Mountbatten Centre in Hilsea, Portsmouth after construction work inadvertently triggered a fire alarm.

Pictures taken at the scene show people in swimming costumes and towels wrapped in safety blankets while firefighters dealt with the situation.

Swimmers were evacuated.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “A crew from Cosham Fire Station were alerted to an alarm sounding at a site in Alexandra Park on Northern Parade, Portsmouth, at half two this afternoon.