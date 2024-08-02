Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brand new high speed boat has been commissioned to give the police marine unit ‘advanced protection.’

Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones has financed the new police RHIB which has been named ‘Defender’. The boat offers significantly advanced protection and tactical capability, which means the force is able to deal with threats at sea, even in severe weather conditions. It is fully equipped for prolonged sea searches and allows officers to board vessels of all sizes.

The enhanced capability of ‘Defender’ gives officers the ability to patrol and deploy across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight’s 287 miles of coastline. ‘Defender’ is crewed by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Marine Support Unit. The team also provides maritime policing services to all of the inland waterways of the Thames Valley force area. The new vessel can be requested by neighbouring forces including Kent, Sussex, Dorset and Devon and Cornwall and to support national maritime incidents or events further afield. PCC Donna Jones said: "The introduction of the new RHIB, Defender, marks a significant advancement in our maritime policing capabilities. “The Solent is one of the busiest commercial shipping areas in Europe and is renowned for recreational sailing and boating, with strong maritime communities. “By investing in this state-of-the-art vessel, I am ensuring that officers are equipped with the best tools to protect the Hampshire and Isle of Wight coastline and beyond.

“Defender not only enhances the Constabulary’s ability to respond to incidents quickly and effectively but also reinforces my commitment as your Commissioner to maintain safety and security on our waters in this unique region of the UK."

The boat comfortably hosts specialist police teams including armed officers, police dogs, negotiators and public order officers, whilst maintaining excellent high speed capability. Defender has joined the Marine Unit’s fleet of two other RIBS, ‘Protector’ and ‘Pursuer’ to complete the force’s ultimate crime-fighting sea fleet. Chief Constable Scott Chilton said: "The addition of the Defender to our fleet is a game-changer for the Marine Support Unit. This high-speed boat is a testament to our dedication to safeguarding our coastal and inland waterways. “The Solent is a complex maritime environment to police. Its narrow channels, tides and weather conditions can complicate enforcement efforts but with Defender’s advanced features and increased capacity, this means we can address threats at sea with unparalleled efficiency and precision. “This new capability is allowing us to better serve our communities, take the fight to organised crime and support neighbouring forces when needed, ensuring we are prepared for any maritime challenge."