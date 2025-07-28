A teenage girl has suffered ‘potentially life changing’ injuries to her head while on a funfair ride at a popular three day steam and craft show.

Emergency services were called shortly before 11pm on Saturday, July 26 after a teenager was seriously injured following an incident on a funfair ride at the Netley Marsh Steam & Craft Show.

An 18-year-old has been hospitalised with 'potentially life changing injuries' after her hair got caught in a funfair ride at a popular steam show event. | Google

It has been reported that the 18-year-old, who has been hospitalised, sustained the injuries after her hair became caught in a funfair ride at the event, and emergency services had to cut part of the ride away to extract her safely.

The police have confirmed that the Health and Safety Executive will now be leading the investigation surrounding the incident.

The Netley Marsh Steam & Craft Show has released a statement saying: “The unfortunate incident that happened at the show last evening is being investigated by the relevant authorities.

“Netley Marsh Steam & Craft Show Ltd are cooperating with all parties involved.

“No further comment will be made until such time as appropriate and more information is available.”

The Health and Safety Executive have been contacted for an update.

Charles Cole's Family Fun Fairs has also been approached for a comment.