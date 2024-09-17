Tesco Extra in Fratton reopens following 'temporary closure' due to electrical fault
A large Tesco supermarket had to temporarily close following a technical issue.
The Tesco Extra in Fratton closed its doors yesterday afternoon (September 16) for a period of time due to an unforeseen electrical fault which needed repairing. The closure resulted in a number of customers posting to social media to make other customers aware of the incident.
The Tesco Spokesperson said: “Our Fratton Extra store is open as normal following a temporary closure due to an electrical fault, which has now been fixed. We apologise for the inconvenience.”
