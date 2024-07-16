Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tesco is launching a new scheme to try and support children facing hunger this summer.

This summer will also see Tesco expand its pre-packed customer donation bags to all large stores in Portsmouth. The bags, which typically cost between £2 and £3, are pre-filled with healthy and nutritious long-life items and can be picked up in store and paid for at the checkout.

The donated food is passed to FareShare and the Trussell Trust, who will distribute it to charities and food banks to help those who need it most.

In addition to the bill rounding up option, expanded food donation bags and Kids Eat Free programme, Tesco is also donating £1 million to FareShare and the Trussell Trust, whose vital work with charities, community groups and food banks across the country keeps children healthy and active.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco, said: “Too often families with too little support during the holidays see their children miss out on the good stuff every child deserves – not just for their physical health but for their mental wellbeing as well.

“If we all pull together over the coming months, whether that’s popping a few tins into a food collection point, picking up a food donation bag in our stores or rounding up our grocery bill, we can make a difference to the lives of thousands of children, who, without support, could have a tough summer holiday.”

Emma Revie, CEO at the Trussell Trust said: “We are extremely grateful to Tesco for their generous donation and are excited to partner with them to launch these in-store summer activities, making it easier for people to support their local food bank throughout the holidays.

“Our network of food banks distributed more than 1.1 million parcels for children last year, almost double the amount provided just five years ago and this illustrates the unacceptable levels of hardship that many people are currently facing. No-one should need to turn to a charity for something as essential as food, and as we work towards achieving the long-term change needed, Tesco’s support this summer will make a real difference to families across the UK.”