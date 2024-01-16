Things to do: I tried pole dancing at Portsmouth's new studio The Pole Coven - watch how it went
Portsmouth has welcomed a brand new dance studio where people can try their hand at pole dancing - and I was invited to give it a try.
The Pole Coven was launched in December 2023 at the Portsmouth Enterprise Centre, and offers classes for beginners, novices and intermediate pole dancers. I fall firmly in the first category.
The sport is something I knew very little about and, admittedly, not something I had ever considered trying. While it has obvious associations with strip clubs and the like, I was aware that “pole fitness” has gained popularity in recent years, simply as a fun way to exercise. My main apprehension before the class began was the prospect of slipping off the pole and onto the hard studio floor in a humiliating heap. Luckily, thanks to the expert guidance of instructor and studio owner Chlo Hood, this was (mostly) avoided.
We began with some warm up exercises, focusing on the shoulders, arms and back as well as loosening our wrists and ankle joints. Then, it was time for the main event. Chlo has been pole dancing for a decade and effortlessly demonstrated some impressive moves, climbing up the pole as though it were a ladder - and posing upside down without even using their legs for grip.
Conversely, I found the first challenge - walking around the pole on pointed feet to gather momentum before attempting to twirl around it - a great effort in itself, not being by any means an adept dancer. Once my hands were in position, I attempted the first move which involved lifting my feet off the ground and found - as I had feared - I rapidly started to slip down the pole. Wiping my sweaty palms and applying some liquid chalk helped somewhat, but I realised that perhaps I didn’t have the hand strength I needed. I was eventually pleased to successfully spin around the pole, using all the strength I could muster in my legs to firmly grip it - but as the above video reveals, this looked a lot less impressive than it felt at the time.
Another surprise was that the poles themselves had two settings - static or spinning. Once I had eventually mastered one of the more simple off-the-ground positions, mounting the spinning pole was a highlight of the experience for me.
Despite my initial struggles, it quickly became obvious to me how pole dancing - or just “pole” as it is known - could be an addictive form of exercise in the same vein as rock climbing, with each session being more rewarding than the last as strength is built. I left with a sense of awe and newfound respect for those who practice regularly. I would recommend The Pole Coven to anyone looking to step - or twirl - out of their comfort zone and try something new. The studios website promises the opportunity to learn “badass tricks” while building confidence and meeting new people in a inclusive environment.