More than £141,000 has been raised for a family who have endured ‘horror beyond belief’ after a holiday abroad took a ‘sad turn’ when a mum of two mysteriously died.

A hospital in Turkey is being investigated for negligence following the tragic and mysterious death of Beth Martin, 28, who was taken unwell during a family holiday with her husband, Luke, and their two children.

The ‘grieving’ family has exposed ‘the deepest level of trauma’ they have endured over the past few weeks - and they are now fighting for answers after a UK autopsy has now also revealed that Beth’s heart was removed without consent after she passed away in Turkey.

A Go Fund Me page, which was launched yesterday (May 21) by family member Robert Hammond, said: “With excruciating detail, we are exposing our pain in sharing this and asking for help and hopefully bring ALL OF HER home.”

She was rushed to hospital but within two days she had died.

The fundraiser explained how Luke was desperately contacted the hospital for updates but he was faced with distressing silence.

It said: “The next day, luke and Beth’s mums arrived in Turkey and immediately went from the airportstraight to the hospital, frantically searching for Beth. They battled through a destitute andworn down hospital, desperate for answers. But nothing.

“Eventually, Luke got a vague message: Beth had been transferred overnight, both grandparents weren’t even at the right hospital anymore and no one could even be bothered to tell them.

“When Beth was transferred back Luke was told Beth was moved during the night to due to ‘concerns with her heart’.

“Finally, they found Beths room, but were restricted access.

“Luke was made to sign a document —without knowing he later translated the statement which had read that Beth had died at around 9am.

“He had heard nothing from the hospital regarding this and was constantly texting/ calling his mum asking if they had been allowed to see her yet.”

The staff eventually let Beth’s mum into her room where she was faced with her daughter ‘cold’ and ‘barely alive’ on life support.

The fundraiser added: “That evening, the hospital called Luke. Beth had passed. This time, it really was true. Beth was gone.”

After being informed of the tragic death of Beth, Luke was instructed to pay a balance of £2,000 and when he returned to the hospital, he was advised by the police that she would buried the next evening.

‘Luke strongly refused this and told them he is taking her home, they told him to return to the hospital at 8am to be interviewed by a prosecutor.’

On Wednesday, April 30, the dad of two was interviewed by armed police for a second time in the back of a van in the hospital car park where he was ‘grilled, accused and broken beyond repair.’

At this point, Luke had still not seen his beloved wife and after ‘begging’ to see Beth, he was finally allowed into the morgue.

The fundraiser continued: “What followed next, even more horrifying. They were then instructed to carry Beth’s body.

“In a zipped body bag.

“They had to take a corner of the bag each and shift her corpse.It is uncomprehendable to believe that the mother, husband and best friend of this 28 yearold young woman, were told to take her body bag through a hospital. The fourth corner ofthe bag – carried by the translator.”

“The Turkish hospital has removed it. No explanation. No consent. They have invaded herbody and they have TAKEN her heart”, the fundraiser said.

The family is now on a mission to reunite Beth with her heart and bring all of her home.

The Go Fund Me page has already raised over £141,000 with 12,200 people across the country donating to support the grieving family who are facing thousands of pounds worth of medical bills.

Updates on the fundraiser said: “We’d just like to say a massive, massive thank you so far already.

“The response from everyone is phenomenal and overwhelming and shows what can happen when a community comes together.

“Today I’ve seen family, friends, acquaintances and caring people from all over the globe come together to help donate, share and expose this tragedy, and it’s truly humbling to see and feel such generosities and love shown for this amazing family and their future.”

Writing on social media earlier this month, Luke said: “If anyone can take anything away from this.. hold your loved ones a little longer, don't sleep on an argument, take photos, take videos, tell them you love them more.

“You will never know when any of these may be your last. I love you babe, forever by my side. This life and the next.”