Bethan Smith, 23, was diagnosed with stage four lymphoma at the end of last year after initially being told she was coming down with tonsillitis. Due to her diagnosis, Bethan has had to take time off of work whilst she undergoes treatment and in a bid to help her, her boss, Amelia Beards from Fareham's Doggy Daycare, set up a fundraiser event.

A walk, which took place at West Walk, Fareham, on March 3, witnessed dozens of people turn out to support Bethan and her family - and thousands of pounds have been raised. In order to take part in the walk a donation had to be made and, in total, £3,275 has been raised to help the 23-year-old during this difficult time.

Pictured is: Bethan Smith, centre with her family. Picture: Keith Woodland (030321-9

Bethan has been receiving treatment since December 2023 - but she had to fight for herself to get to this point. She was originally told she had tonsillitis but when the pain and symptoms began getting more severe, she knew something was seriously wrong and called 111. After being admitted to hospital, she was almost dismissed for a second time but the paramedics urged the doctors to assess her again. It was at this point, after numerous tests, that she was diagnosed with stage four lymphoma. She has been going through chemotherapy and Amelia wanted to do something that would give Bethan a financial safety net so that she did not have to worry about anything other than getting better.

Amelia said: "I am so happy, it just shows what a supportive crew we have here with all of our clients. Everyone loves Bethan, she is so kind and welcoming to everybody and it is so nice to see everybody be so supportive.

"I think she is quite overwhelmed - she didn't think it would get this big and I know she is so thankful for everybody's support."