Members of staff at Fareham's Dog Daycare, located in the Bridge Industries, have come together to show their unwavering support for one of their own, Bethan Smith. The 23-year-old has been in hospital since December following a shock diagnosis of stage four lymphoma after initially being advised by the doctors that she was suffering from tonsillitis.

With Bethan currently off work and going through chemotherapy, her boss, Amelia Beards, decided to set up a fundraiser to help her during this difficult time. The fundraiser, which was created on February 5, has already reached an incredible £1,740, massively surpassing the goal of £500. The aim of the fundraiser is to give Bethan a safety net whilst she is receiving treatment.

Amelia said: "So she's been in hospital since the end of December and to start with she had been seen by the GP but they had brushed her off and said it was tonsillitis.

"She then realised something was seriously wrong and call 111 and she was admitted to hospital through that but she was brushed off again but the paramedics made the doctors look again because they thought it was more serious.

"It was then found that she had lymphoma and since then she has been in hospital and it seems like her treatment is quite aggressive. She has been through a lot these past few months."

Amelia is also organising a sponsored walk next month with all of the donations going to Bethan. The walk will take place on March 3 at West Walk, Fareham at 10am and there will also be a coffee wagon in attendence with a percentage of the proceeds also being donated to Bethan. Amelia added: "I am so happy, it just shows what a supportive crew we have here with all of our clients. Everyone loves Bethan, she is so kind and welcoming to everybody and it is so nice to see everybody be so supportive.