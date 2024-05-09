Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency timber maintenance works will take place on Hayling Island following damage from a storm.

Work began on Tuesday, May 7 on South Hayling following damage from Storm Pierrick and the maintenance will involve the repair of existing timber structures. These works will focus primarily on the sloping timber structures at the Coastguard Station (Bound Lane car park). The works will also include repairs to other groynes along the south Hayling frontage.

Three weeks worth of timber repairs will start on South Hayling frontage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The groynes on Hayling Island were constructed in the 1980’s in response to lowering beach levels and they help slow longshore transport and hold beach material at Eastoke. Due to the age of the structures, maintenance is needed to maintain their stability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad