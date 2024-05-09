Three weeks worth of emergency timber repairs along South Hayling frontage confirmed
Work began on Tuesday, May 7 on South Hayling following damage from Storm Pierrick and the maintenance will involve the repair of existing timber structures. These works will focus primarily on the sloping timber structures at the Coastguard Station (Bound Lane car park). The works will also include repairs to other groynes along the south Hayling frontage.
The groynes on Hayling Island were constructed in the 1980’s in response to lowering beach levels and they help slow longshore transport and hold beach material at Eastoke. Due to the age of the structures, maintenance is needed to maintain their stability.
The works will last for three weeks but despite this the beach will still be open to the public - there will be safety measures put in place to keep everyone safe when using the beach areas.
