A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "We are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a fatal collision near Somerley. Police were called at about 8.50am yesterday (26 February) to a report that a black Volkswagen Golf collided with a tree on Alderholt Road. The driver, a 19-year-old man from Blandford Forum, Dorset, sadly died at the scene. His family have been informed.

"We have spoken to several witnesses but believe there may be other motorists who saw what happened that we have not yet spoken to. If you witnessed this collision, have any information relevant to our investigation, or have any relevant dash cam footage, please get in touch." You can call 101, or report online via our website, quoting reference number 44240083299.