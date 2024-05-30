Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 37-year-old has been sentenced to prison at Portsmouth Crown Court after causing a head on collision.

Charlie Bedworth, 37, failed to see a vehicle ahead of him indicating to turn right off the Selsey Road B2145 near Hunston. He attempted to evade a collision but in doing so drove into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

At the roadside Bedworth provided a positive DrugWipe test for cocaine. The victim, a 53-year-old local man from Selsey, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. He continues to require ongoing treatment and rehabilitation for his injuries nearly a year after the crash.

At Portsmouth Crown Court on May 10, Bedworth, unemployed of Justin Close, Brentford, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug-driving. He was sentenced to four years in prison and was disqualified from driving for five years. The court heard how the incident happened at about 7:40am on June 10 last year.

Charlie Bedworth has been sentenced to prison after causing a head on collision. Picture: Sussex Police

His later blood test showed he had 296 micrograms (ug) of the chemical breakdown of cocaine, called benzoylecgonine, per litre of blood in his body. The legal limit for this chemical breakdown product is 50ug per litre of blood in the body. At interview he initially claimed he had not taken any drugs and speculated he may have had a drink spiked while dining at a restaurant.

Investigating officer PC Tom Van Der Wee from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Bedworth’s driving was appalling and dangerous.

“Due to a distraction, he failed to see a vehicle slowing down, braking and indicating ahead of him, and reacted far too late.

“He swerved to avoid a collision with the vehicle ahead of him, but instead caused a devastating collision to the driver of the oncoming Kia.

“The case shows why we are determined to catch drug drivers before they cause similar harm to other innocent road users.