93-year-old man hospitalised with serious injuries following hit and run in Fleet
Police officers were called at 5:41pm yesterday evening (Monday, December 2) to a report of a collision on Fleet Road involving a car and a pedestrian.
The car failed to stop at the scene and the pedestrian, a 93-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The police believe that several members of the public stopped to help the man and to call an ambulance.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “If this was you, or if you witnessed this incident, please contact us, as you may have information which could assist our investigation.
“We are also keen to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage.”
Please call 101 quoting reference 44240525218 if you have information.