93-year-old man hospitalised with serious injuries following hit and run in Fleet

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 07:49 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 07:49 BST
A 93-year-old man has been hospitalised with serious injuries following a hit and run.

Police officers were called at 5:41pm yesterday evening (Monday, December 2) to a report of a collision on Fleet Road involving a car and a pedestrian.

The car failed to stop at the scene and the pedestrian, a 93-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police placeholder image
Police

The police believe that several members of the public stopped to help the man and to call an ambulance.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “If this was you, or if you witnessed this incident, please contact us, as you may have information which could assist our investigation.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage.”

Please call 101 quoting reference 44240525218 if you have information.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:HampshireTrafficPolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice