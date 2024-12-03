A 93-year-old man has been hospitalised with serious injuries following a hit and run.

The car failed to stop at the scene and the pedestrian, a 93-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “If this was you, or if you witnessed this incident, please contact us, as you may have information which could assist our investigation.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage.”

Please call 101 quoting reference 44240525218 if you have information.