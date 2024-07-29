Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The long-awaited A27 Arundel bypass project has been scrapped by the new Labour government as part of spending cuts.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has confirmed the scheme will not go ahead after cancelling a £150million investment fund announced by the previous government, leading it as one of the major traffic bottlenecks of the south coast road.

The chancellor has said ‘not a single project’ had been supported by the fund and it was being scrapped because ‘if we cannot afford it, we cannot do it’ - with the A303 Stonehenge tunnel and Restoring Our Railways scheme other casualties of the cuts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cancellation of the Arundel bypass project was widely expected, with Labour having announced its plans before the July 4 general election. In June, a spokesperson for the party described the scheme as offering ‘poor value for money’ and said the funding would instead be used to repair the country’s pothole-ridden roads.

The A27 runs from Portsmouth to Prevensey in East Sussex, with Chichester and Arundel the main bottlenecks as works are ongoing to tackle the traffic issues around Worthing and Lancing.

Conservative MP Andrew Griffith, who retained his Arundel & South Downs seat in the general election, reacted to the news with anger. He said the bypass had been an ongoing project for National Highways – which is responsible for England’s motorways and trunk roads – following years of consultation work, and that while it had been delayed for a year ‘for further important surveys’ it had always been fully costed and had an anticipated start date of next year.

Chichester is another A27 bottleneck

Mr Griffith said: “I have previously warned that rural communities will pay the price for Labour’s ‘command and control’ approach to planning. Now we see them attacking the local communities by cancelling the much-needed dualling of the A27 at Arundel whilst offering no funding or ideas for alternatives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bypass scheme was not without its critics with some local residents in the area opposed to the route close to other nearby villages.